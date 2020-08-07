Heather Ann Pinto
Plymouth - Heather Ann Pinto of Plymouth, Michigan, age 76, passed away on July 30, 2020, after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. She passed at home, surrounded by family and her devoted husband, Joseph.
Heather was born Heather Ann Duke on November 23, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan, and later moved to Grosse Pointe. She married the love of her life, Joseph, on December 30, 1966. Heather is a graduate of the University of Detroit and practiced as a dental hygienist before devoting her time and energy to her family, friends, community and church.
Heather is preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Mary Monica Duke. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Pinto, and her children Mark (Jennifer), Perry (Jennifer) and Jeffrey, as well as five adoring grandchildren: Allison, Joey, Ethan, Eva and Peter. She will also be missed by her siblings as well as many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends.
Due to the Covid pandemic, a family ceremony celebrating her life will be held on Friday, August 14 at 11:00 a.m. Please join the family via a live stream of the ceremony, which can be accessed by searching for Heather Pinto through the obituary section of the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home website (www.Schrader-Howell.com
). A private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate gifts in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org
). Please designate that it is in memory of "Heather Pinto." To honor her memory by cooking one of her favorite recipes, a few can be found on her CaringBridge site at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/heatherpinto
.