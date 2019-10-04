|
Hedwig "Hattie" Christie
Howell Twp. - Hedwig "Hattie" nee Zywicki, of Brighton, formerly of Detroit. Oct.2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George W. Loving mother of Georgieann (Frank) Wondolkowski, Robert (Cheryl) Christie, the late Mark (Susan) Christie, Maryann (Martin) Zatkoff, Michael (Patrice) Christie and Patricia (Dennis) McElhone. Loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial Monday, Oct. 7 10:30 a.m. from St. Patrick Catholic Church, Brighton. In state at church 9:30 a.m. Visitation on Sunday 1-6p.m. from Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. Brighton. (810-229-9871) Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019