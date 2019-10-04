Services
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-9871
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Keehn Funeral Home
706 W Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Brighton, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Brighton, MI
Hedwig "Hattie" Christie


1920 - 2019
Hedwig "Hattie" Christie Obituary
Hedwig "Hattie" Christie

Howell Twp. - Hedwig "Hattie" nee Zywicki, of Brighton, formerly of Detroit. Oct.2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George W. Loving mother of Georgieann (Frank) Wondolkowski, Robert (Cheryl) Christie, the late Mark (Susan) Christie, Maryann (Martin) Zatkoff, Michael (Patrice) Christie and Patricia (Dennis) McElhone. Loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial Monday, Oct. 7 10:30 a.m. from St. Patrick Catholic Church, Brighton. In state at church 9:30 a.m. Visitation on Sunday 1-6p.m. from Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. Brighton. (810-229-9871) Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehnfuneralhome.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
