Helen Bernice Turner



(9/8/1932 - 4/28/2020) Helen Bernice Turner was born in Palestine, Arkansas and married George Arthur Turner in 1952 before moving to Detroit, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, and her eldest son and daughter, George Turner Jr. and Ava Denise Knox. She is remembered by her daughter, Valerie (Keith) Way, her sons, Derrick (Annette) Turner and Corey (Sharron) Turner, her daughter-in-love, Lynda Jordan and a host of family members.









