Helen E. Kavanagh Lombardo
1942 - 2020
Helen E. Kavanagh Lombardo

Helen E. Kavanagh Lombardo, age 77, passed away July 25, 2020. She was born November 1, 1942 in Detroit Michigan. She is survived by her sisters Patricia Sandilands and Shirley Landru. She is further survived by 16 nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Lombardo; her parents Desmond and Helen Kavanagh; sister, Ilene Golota; brothers, Gerald Kavanagh and Raymond Kavanagh; and a niece and nephew. A private burial will be sometime in the future at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, Michigan.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
