|
|
Helen Keeler
Royal Oak - Helen Barbara Keeler, 93, of Royal Oak, passed away December 13, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Cathy (the late Chuck) and John Brian (Ellen). Dear grandmother of Kate and Sean. Dear sister of George, Ed, and Frank and the late Abraham, Carl, Edna, Evelyn, Fred, Joe, Lillian, Moe, and Virginia. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Helen, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday, December 15, 3 - 8 p.m. (Rosary 7:00) at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks east of Woodward). Funeral service Monday, 10:00 a.m. (9:30 in state) at St. Mary Catholic Church, 730 S. Lafayette Ave., Royal Oak. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019