|
|
Helen Lillian Jendrasik
Dearest sister of Florence and Eugene (Gloria). Loving niece of Sylvia Kowal. Dear aunt of Michele (Tony) Mormando, Kathy (Ivan) Savitsky, and Emily (Joseph) Pabalan. Caring friend of Sandy and Paul Jones. Also survived by many grandnieces, grandnephew, and many cousins.
Visitation Thursday 4-8 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Visitation Friday 10:00 am until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to Angela Hospice, St. Jude Children's Research, or Michigan Humane Society.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020