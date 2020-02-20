|
Helen Louise Walsh
St. Clair Shores - age 94, February 20, 2020 of St. Clair Shores. Loving wife of the late James. Beloved mother of Kathleen (David) Cuneo, Sharon (Craig) Tanner, Kenneth Walsh, Christine (John) Denys, the late David Walsh and Richard Walsh. Dear mother-in-law of Joan Walsh. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 4. Sister of Theresa Zweber. Helen was a retired nurse. She was a longtime active member of St. Joan of Arc Church. She was an excellent baker and enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation Sunday 1-4 PM at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. In State Monday 9:30 AM at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 21620 Greater Mack, St. Clair Shores until the time of her Mass at 10:00 AM. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to St. Jude Children's Foundation or Father Solanus Casey Center. ahpeters.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020