Helen Louise Wright
Canton - Helen Louise Wright, age 65 of Canton passed away March 3, 2019 after a fierce battle with ovarian cancer since June 2015. Beloved wife of Gerald A. Wright; dear sister of Frederick (Mary) Petz and the late Patricia (Michael Jeffries) Petz-Jeffries; treasured sister-in-law of Nancy (Bill) Guido and Patricia (Scott) Seashore; proud aunt of Katherine and Melissa Jeffries, Alexandra Petz, Nicole Guido Fishburn, Lindsey Seashore, and the late William Guido; cherished daughter of the late Helen and Anthony Petz and daughter-in-law of the late Nora and George Wright. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Helen attended St. Clare of Montefalco and graduated from Dominican High School. She was employed by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Michigan in Special Marketing. She will lie in state Thursday, March 7th, at 10:30 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Rd, Canton. Interment Friday, March 8th, 10 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are appreciated to Angela Hospice in her name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019