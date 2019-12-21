Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Muller Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Muller Miller Obituary
Helen Muller Miller

Birmingham - Helen Muller Miller passed peacefully on 11-23-19. Born in Hartford, CT, she moved to Birmingham, Michigan in 1965. Survived by her daughter Beth Miller and son, Bob (Kristen) Miller. She was predeceased by her grandson, Ryan Miller. Helen graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford, CT. She will always be remembered for her athletic talents, quick wit, and preservation of her favorite wildflower trillium.

A celebration of life will be held in the New Year. Donations may be made in her name to either Ryan Rocks!!! Outdoor Adventures, 850 Stephenson Hwy., Suite 301, Troy, Michigan 48083, or Choice Hospice, 12500 East 13 Mile Rd., Floor 2, Warren, MI 48093.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -