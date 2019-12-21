|
Helen Muller Miller
Birmingham - Helen Muller Miller passed peacefully on 11-23-19. Born in Hartford, CT, she moved to Birmingham, Michigan in 1965. Survived by her daughter Beth Miller and son, Bob (Kristen) Miller. She was predeceased by her grandson, Ryan Miller. Helen graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford, CT. She will always be remembered for her athletic talents, quick wit, and preservation of her favorite wildflower trillium.
A celebration of life will be held in the New Year. Donations may be made in her name to either Ryan Rocks!!! Outdoor Adventures, 850 Stephenson Hwy., Suite 301, Troy, Michigan 48083, or Choice Hospice, 12500 East 13 Mile Rd., Floor 2, Warren, MI 48093.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019