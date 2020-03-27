|
Helen Price Luckham
February 21, 1925 - February 26, 2020
Helen Price Luckham died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, not quite a week after her 95th birthday. She was the beloved wife of Alger Luckham and a loving mother (Mimi Möller, Cathy Mundy - deceased, Martha Luckham) grandmother, great-grandmother, sister (Hazen Price, Margaret Dickson - deceased, Richard Price - deceased) and aunt.
Helen was a native Detroiter who spent summers at the family cottage in Amherstburg, Ontario where she was in the river more than she was out of it. She graduated from Cooley High School and later Albion College. After graduation she pursued her talents in visual arts, attending many classes at the Detroit Society of Arts and Crafts (now College for Creative Studies) and later enrolled at the University of Michigan receiving a teaching certificate. Her paintings and drawings have long graced her various homes as well as the homes of family and friends.
In the fall of 1950 she met Al on a blind date and they were married June 2, 1951 in Detroit. Al was then working for the California Division of Highways in San Bernardino where they lived until November 1952.
After returning to Michigan, Helen became a long-time resident of Livonia. Besides being a devoted mother, she consistently found ways of serving her community. She taught art classes for seniors for many years and volunteered as an ESL tutor every week for over 25 years. Countless foreign students benefited from her patience, warmth and humor while learning English.
Helen was an avid gardener and loved nothing more than "digging" until her diminished sight made it too difficult. From early spring to the first snow, you would find her in the garden, completely content.
A memorial to celebrate Helen's life will be held during 2020. Details will be made available when date, time and place are determined. Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's memory to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020