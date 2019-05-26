|
Helen Priest
Grosse Pointe - Helen Priest, a longtime resident of Grosse Pointe, died peacefully in Novi on May 18, 2019 at the age of 95.
Helen was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 7, 1924, earned a nursing diploma from Aultman College and studied advanced nursing at Yale University. She was the President of Questers Michigan and on the board of her Condo Homeowner's Association. For many years, Helen was involved with the women's groups and committees at Grosse Pointe United Methodist Church.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert J. Priest, her brother, Dan Stoica and grandson, John Herbst. She is survived by her children, Margaret (Jan) Herbst, William (Rose Mary) Priest, Barbara (Klaus) Kehbein; grandchildren, Helen and Mary Herbst, June and Robyn Priest, Pete (Kayla) Kehbein, Karen (Eric Phillips) Kehbein and Jessica (Michael) Sonk; great-grandchildren, Emma and Cora Kehbein; sisters, Pearl Phillips, Mary Flossie and Margaret Mihaiu, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Services will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to DoctorsWithoutBorders.org or Grosse Pointe United Methodist Church, 211 Moross Rd, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236.
For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Brighton at 810-229-2905 or visit LynchandSonsBrighton.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 26, 2019