Helen Sassaman
St. Clair Shores - Helen M. Sassaman, age 102, May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Maurice. Loving mother of Linda Bauer and the late John Sassaman. Dear grandmother of Ronald (Karen Anderson) Bauer, Jr., Lisa (Bryant) Wade, Amy (Grant) Mendeljian, Kelsey (Greg) Samborski, Joseph Sassaman, and Sean Sassaman. Loved great-grandmother of Lindsay Bauer, Brock and Cade Anderson, Carter and Caitlyn Wade, Ryan and Reese Mendeljian and Vincent Samborski. Sister of the late William and Edith Peoples. The family will gather privately for prayers at Riverside Cemetery in Plymouth, MI. In memory of Helen memorials may be made the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI or the International Essential Tremors Foundation in Lenexa, KS. ahpeters.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.