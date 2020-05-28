Helen W.. Hosker
Dearborn - Helen W. Hosker, of Dearborn, passed away on May 27 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Graham W. Loving mother of Geoffrey, Graham "Chip", and the late William. Proud grandmother of Vincent, Emily, Clinton, and Justin. Private services will be held. Interment at Michigan Memorial Park. Share a memory with the family at HowePeterson.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.