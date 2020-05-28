Helen W. Hosker
1931 - 2020
Helen W.. Hosker

Dearborn - Helen W. Hosker, of Dearborn, passed away on May 27 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Graham W. Loving mother of Geoffrey, Graham "Chip", and the late William. Proud grandmother of Vincent, Emily, Clinton, and Justin. Private services will be held. Interment at Michigan Memorial Park. Share a memory with the family at HowePeterson.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to her family. I spoke with her most days through TeleCare. She always spoke of her sons. She watched tennis on TV a lot and she loved rice pudding Miss her❤
Cecelia (CeCe) Pilon
Friend
May 28, 2020
Will always think of my beautiful Aunt Helen when I see daffodils. So many memories together. Love and Gods peace to all who mourn her loss.
Love, Penny
Penny Sewell
Family
