Henrietta Elaine KehrigWarren - Henrietta Elaine Kehrig passed away on June 8, 2020. She was 79 years old. Elaine was born November 26, 1940 to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Koschmeder) Kehrig. Elaine was born and raised in Detroit and spoke fondly of how she would often ride her bike down the boulevard to Belle Isle. Elaine graduated from St Anthony High School in 1958, where she was a member of the yearbook staff and the future nurses club. Growing up Elaine enjoyed spending summers at the family cottage in Anchor Bay, MI with family and friends. In 1961, Elaine graduated from the Providence Hospital School of Nursing. Her nursing career spanned forty years, with most years spent working in the psychiatric field. She was a unit supervisor at Glen Eden hospital in Warren, MI, before leaving to work at St John Oakland Hospital in Madison Heights, MI, in the partial day psychiatric program. She had a passion for nursing and was always advocating for others, even up until her final days. Elaine loved to garden, travel and dance. She loved to get in the car and go, anywhere was an adventure to her. Elaine and her family traveled all over the United States. Elaine's favorite thing to do was dance, she could often be found Friday nights at Peabody's in Birmingham or at the Clawson Steak House dancing the night away. Elaine will be sadly missed by her seven grandchildren, who affectionately called her Grandma Hen. She is survived her children, Kenneth (David)(Jackie) Horwath, William(Bill)(Laura) Horwath, Lisa (Matthew) Turner; grandchildren, Andrew, Cameron, Mackenzie, Katherine, Brandon, Stephanie and Maggie; brother, Henry(Buzz)(Sandy)Kehrig; and sister, Judith House. No funeral service will be held at this time. The family has planned a memorial at a later date.