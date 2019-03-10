Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Reposing
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburgh Rd
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Henry A. Dymek

Livonia - Passed away March 7, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Helen. Loving father of Dr. Daniel (Mary), Valerie (Jim) Moss and Kathleen (Phil) Kessel. Cherished grandfather of Dave (Erinn) Moss, Dan (Lauren) Moss, Phil Kessel, Blake (Courtney) Kessel and Amanda Kessel and great-grandfather of Henry, Brayden, Owen, McKenna and George. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd (at 7 Mile Rd) Sunday from 2-8 pm. with a Rosary at 3 pm. Instate Monday at 9:30 am at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh Rd (N. of 6 Mile Rd) until time of Funeral Mass at 10 am.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019
