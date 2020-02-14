|
|
Henry C. Thompson
Thompson, Henry C. My wonderful husband for 52 years has gone home on Feb 10, 2020. He leaves his loving family and friends with wonderful memories, including Henry's wife Marsha Thompson, son Aaron, daughter Lorraine, son-in-law Darrell Castle, Henry's sister-in-law Zenobia Curtis, nephews Nicholas & Zachary Curtis, and Henry's best friends here in Michigan, Tony Lewis and John Cantrell. Henry and Tony were the very first African-Americans in General Motor's Journeyman Electricians Apprenticeship program in Dayton, Ohio at Inland in 1967. Henry retired after a full, 40-year career, with General Motors as Engineering Group Manager in Advanced Technology Vehicles. He worked in Dayton and transferred to Michigan in 1984. The long list of programs for manufacturing includes GM's first electric vehicle, the Impact EV1, and the Electric S10 Pickup. Henry graduated from the University of Dayton in 1974 and attended the Carnegie Mellon School of Business. Henry's work in manufacturing took him to many country's including Germany, Japan, Mexico, and multiple states in the US. Needless to say, Henry had a wonderful and full life. Henry was a gymnast, in his youth from age ten, at Dayton YMCA's traveling youth program and through his first 2 yrs at Ohio State. Henry also enjoyed mentoring at the Boys & Girls Club in Dayton & in Michigan. Henry supported numerous charities.
Contributions instead of flowers can be sent to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Best Buddies for Autism, , , Unicef, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, and American Red Cross, or give to wherever your heart moves you like it led Henry and his family. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 16, 2020 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd. Rochester. Interment will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton Ohio. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomehomes.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020