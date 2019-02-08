|
|
Henry (Hank) Dowdell
South Bend, IN - Henry (Hank) Dowdell, born February 5, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, died January 29, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. Henry a long term employee of the City of Detroit retired March, 1990, as the Executive Administrator for the Department of Public Works. Henry a member of the Detroit City Temple Seventh-day Adventist Church is survived by his wife Leah Hinton, daughter, and other family members and friends. Services will be held Monday, February 11, 2019, at 11 am, at the City Temple Seventh-day Adventist Church
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 8, 2019