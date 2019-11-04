|
Henry "Harry" Joseph Kubisiak
Newport - Henry "Harry" Joseph Kubisiak, 91, of Newport, MI, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Dolores Badaczewska; father of Glenn (Marsha), Linda (Scott) Stone, Karen (Doug) Romanski, Donna (Paul) Armstrong, and Wendy (Ken) Gustafson; grandfather/Papa to Lesley (Ken), Brad (Jessica), Katie (Patrick), Eric (Lauren), Doug (Connie), Joseph (Erin), Abby (Mike), Melissa, Paul (Ashley), Brett (friend Audrey), and Carly (friend Ian); great-grandfather of 12. Preceded in death by his parents Anna and Joseph, and six siblings.
Harry was born in Detroit in 1928 of Polish descent. An Army veteran, he served two years in Korea. On August 27, 1949, he married the love of his life. After 10 years, they moved to Newport, where he had built their family home. Throughout their 70 years of marriage, he owned and operated Eddie's Sheet Metal, a family-run business he founded with his brother in 1948. Over his 91 years, Harry enjoyed the simple things in life: mowing the lawn, a 7 and 7, the casino, hunting trips to Manton, strawberry-rhubarb pie, watching birds feed in the yard by the pool, taking in a good meal at the Dixie. Or you might have found him napping in his La-Z-Boy watching the History Channel.
Harry's family proudly inherited his love of vanilla ice cream, Snickers candy bars, a great hot dog, and rooting for the Michigan Wolverines and Detroit Tigers.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, from 3-9 p.m. at The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes-Ford Chapel, 23620 Huron River Dr, Rockwood, MI. Harry will lie in state on Thursday, November 7, from 9-10 a.m. with mass at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 8109 Swan Creek Rd, Newport, MI.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (macular.org) or St. Charles Borromeo (stcharlesnewport.org).
Kochamy Cie.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019