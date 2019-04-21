Resources
More Obituaries for Henry McClelland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry McClelland


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry McClelland Obituary
Henry McClelland

Inverness, FL - Henry "Hank" McClelland, 80, passed away peacefully in Florida with his wife and son by his side on 4-12-19. Hank was born in Detroit on 7-15-38. He worked for Ford Motor Co. as Design Leader until retirement in 1999. He loved life, traveling and spending time with family and friends He is survived by his wife Varaporn; children, Cindy Hartung, Sandy Arens and William McClelland; brother, Ken McClelland and extended family. Per his request there will be no formal services. He will be missed by many.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.