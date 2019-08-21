|
|
Henry Oscar Alexander
Commerce Township - Henry Oscar Alexander, 65, of Commerce Township, died Saturday due to complications from Leukemia. He is survived by his wife, Mary Alexander; his daughter, Jane Alexander; his brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Marie Alexander; cousins, Charlie (Kathy) Alexander and Debbie (John) McLaughlin, his aunts, Eleanor Tucker and Jeane Carlson, and many other dear family and friends. An avid reader and outdoorsman, Henry grew up in Redford, Michigan with his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Alexander, and brother, Glenn. The family spent every weekend at Higgins Lake, Michigan, from which his mother hailed. Henry earned a degree in electrical engineering from Lawrence Technological University and worked for and took over Alexander Roofing from his father. He spent his free time hunting, reading anything and everything, tinkering with cars and giving unsolicited history lectures to his family and friends. He treated everyone equally, no matter who they were, and always kept the perspective that others could be suffering more than him. A service will be held at Multi-Lakes Conservation Club Thursday, August 22, at 2 p.m., and another smaller gathering at his favorite wooded spot in September. No flowers please, just think happy thoughts of this unique man.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 21, 2019