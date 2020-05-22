Herbert E. Wilson
Herbert E. Wilson

Herbert E. Wilson, AKA "Mr. Wilson, age 73 of Canton passed away on May 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Ann, who passed away on July 14, 2019. Today we lost a true friend of many. He was called home to be with his wife Ann. He will be deeply loved and greatly missed.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 22 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
