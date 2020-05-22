Herbert E. Wilson



Herbert E. Wilson, AKA "Mr. Wilson, age 73 of Canton passed away on May 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Ann, who passed away on July 14, 2019. Today we lost a true friend of many. He was called home to be with his wife Ann. He will be deeply loved and greatly missed.









