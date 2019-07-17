|
Herbert (Herb) Furman
Laguna Hills, CA - Herbert (Herb) Furman was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 12, 1928. He was the son of Samuel and Lillian Mark Furman and the brother of Seymour Furman (Sylvia), and Thelma Milgrom (Louis). Herb graduated from Highland Park High School in 1945. He continued his education at the University of Michigan, graduating in 1949 with a Bachelors of Science in Chemical Engineering and again in 1950 with a Bachelors of Science in Metallurgical Engineering. He pursued a further degree from the University of Michigan Law School, graduating in 1952 as a Juris Doctor with Honors and a member of the Law Review.
Herb spent his legal career as a Patent Attorney with General Motors as an international litigator. Herb retired in 1991 as Assistant Director of the Patent Department. He also served as President of the Michigan Patent Law Association.
Herb was a loving husband, devoted father, and dedicated grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, three children; Bruce Furman (Karen), Steven Furman (Jennie), and Debbie Furman (Jimmy), and five grandchildren; Samantha Furman, Aryeh Furman, Jonathan Furman, Talya Furman and Annika Furman.
Herb passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Laguna Hills, CA surrounded by family on July 15, 2019.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 17, 2019