Herbert Spring
Herbert Spring

Herbert Spring, 89, long time resident of Plymouth, MI died June 15.

He is survived by Beth, his wife of 68 years, daughters Julia and Kay (Donald), grandchildren Katherine (Dale), Daniel (Christen), Mark, and Amanda; along with great-grandchildren Charley, Mary, Harry and Max.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John, of North Bend, OR, and his parents Joseph and Katherine of Belleville, MI.

Devoted to his family, Herb was a graduate of Belleville High School, Eastern Michigan University and the University of Michigan. He also served in the U.S. Army. Herb taught school in the Plymouth-Canton School District for 31 years. During his retirement, he served with the Plymouth unit of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Herb and Beth loved to travel and continued to do so for many years.

Due to Covid, the family is postponing a memorial celebration until a later date.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
