1/1
Hermine Marie Browe ("Mo") Oswald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hermine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hermine Marie Browe ("Mo") Oswald

Largo, FL - Oswald, Hermine Marie Browe ("Mo") died October 22, 2020 in Largo, Florida. She was the beloved wife of James Oswald who passed away in October of 2019. Mo was the treasured mother of Annie (Sandy Benett), Mary, Jim (Mindy), Maggie (deceased 2019; Ken Paquette) and Katie (John Wherity). "GrandMo/Momo" adored her grandchildren, Natalie and Camille Oswald, Sarah Benett and Katie Paquette. Hermine Browe, known as Mo, was born in Detroit in 1929 and received both undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Detroit where she met her husband Jim. They raised their family in Detroit's Gesu Parish where they made lifelong friends. Mo was wicked smart and funny and loved to have the sun on her face. We will miss her with all our hearts.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved