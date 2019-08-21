|
Hilda Fortgang
West Bloomfield - Hilda Fortgang, 90, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 19 August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold Fortgang. Dear mother of Harriet (Fortgang) and Gregg Orley. Grandmother of Ryan (Heidi) Orley and Emily (Jason) Jacob. Also survived by daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Jack Kaufman; grandchildren Erin and Michael (Lindsey) Kaufman. Great-grandmother of Carter. Hilda will be remembered by her family, nieces, nephews and friends for her expert knitting, always remembering to send a birthday card and most of all, her kindness. SERVICES 11:30 A.M. WEDNESDAY AUGUST 21, 2019 AT THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 21, 2019