Hiroko Gregory, deeply loved and missed by her family, went to be with her Lord on January 31, 2020. She was 85 years old. She was predeceased by her husband Elmer Gregory, son Wayne Gregory and daughter Tricia Gale. Hiroko is survived by son Steve (Debra); daughters Janet Adams-Deskins (Dave), Kathy Kreucher (Bob), Susan Johnston (Bruce); 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A private family memorial is planned. Any donations can be made in Hiroko's name to McLaren Hospice of Sterling Heights, MI.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
