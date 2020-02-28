|
Hollace "Bud" Carey Gordinier Jr., 87, passed away on February 25, 2020 at his residence in Hunt, TX. Hollace was born on a farm in Imlay City, Michigan on February 15, 1933 to Hollace Carey Gordinier Sr. and Clarabelle Florence Baleczac Gordinier.
Bud attended Bunert School, now the Bunert One Room Schoolhouse Museum in Macomb County, Michigan and graduated from Roseville High in 1951. Hollace studied at the Meinzinger School of Art in Detroit after his discharge from the Army Medical Corps in 1955. He continued to study illustration and fine arts at Wayne State University in Detroit and Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, where he earned his BFA in painting.
Bud found employment in the General Motors Art Department in Detroit Michigan in the 1950's to early 1970's and after moving to Richmond, VA in 1978 with his wife Pat, he became a successful freelance commercial artist. In retirement, he moved to Hunt in 2004, where he found fulfillment in fine art painting and working primarily in oils. Bud was a member of the Kerrville Art Club and Museum of Western Art and had a lifelong love of genealogy, entomology, music and travel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and by his first wife, Mildred Mary Callan.
Hollace is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Patricia Kolbe Gordinier of Hunt; children, Colleen Ann Gordinier of Richmond, VA and Nancy Louise Gordinier of Houston, TX; siblings, Anita Louise Gordinier Morgan of Virginia Beach, VA, James Arthur Gordinier of Sterling Heights, MI and Carolyn Jean Gordinier Foster of Michigan.
A celebration of life is planned for this summer in Sterling Heights, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020