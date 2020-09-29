1/1
Honorable Joseph Impastato
Grosse Pointe Shores - The Honorable Joseph N. Impastato of Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan born November 1, 1930 passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his Loving wife of 56 years, Marian Alena and daughter-in-law, Kristin Marie and grandsons Joseph III and Jonathon Charles. Joseph was predeceased by his loving son, Joseph N. Impastato, II and his parents Kathryn and Vincenzo "Mr. Jim" Impastato and his brother, Savio Farrell Impastato. He will be so missed by his Aunt Rose DiGaetano and cherished cousins Virginia Bauman (the late Daniel), Rosary and Larry Saynay and Rosary Iulianelli (the late Pete) and their Families. Joseph leaves behind sisters and brother-in-laws: Dianna Santavicca (the late Joseph), Ronald and Judy Santavicca, Anna and Richard Warren and Gloria and Jason Hinz as well as many nieces and nephews from the Impastato and Santavicca Families. A private service was held for The Judge on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms. Arrangements entrusted to A.H. Peters Funeral Home, Grosse Pointe Woods. ahpeters.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
