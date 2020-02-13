|
|
Howard Everson
Age 87. Loving husband of Constance. Dear father of Pamela (Thomas) Coonfer and Linda Everson. Beloved grandfather of Stephanie, Michael and Christopher.
Howard was an outdoorsman; he loved to fly fish and hunt. He was very involved in Trout Unlimited and was a member and past president of the Clinton Valley Chapter of T.U.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Trout Unlimited. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020