Howard L. Ledbetter
Chelsea - Howard L. Ledbetter, 89, died at his home in Chelsea, MI, on September 7, 2020, surrounded by family. Together for 71 years, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lois, in May. Born in East Detroit, MI, Howard was a graduate of East Detroit High School. He served his country in the Korean War, and upon return, attended and graduated from Wayne State University. He spent his early career working for the City of Detroit and the City of Ann Arbor as a tax assessor, followed by 28 years in the corporate tax department at Dow Chemical in Midland, MI, where he retired. Howard was a dedicated and scrupulously honest businessman who brought his deep intelligence to his tireless work. He enjoyed getting to know people of all backgrounds and loved the everyday banter he had with friends, neighbors, and everyone he encountered at the Cedars in Dexter. He loved jokes and enjoyed gently ribbing people. His weekends were spent doing chores and fixing things—Howard's way of relaxing—and he was a voracious reader of fiction and non-fiction. Howard loved to travel with Lois. Trips to China, Spain, and Sweden were highlights. Annual camping trips in northern Michigan were special family time. For the last 20 years, Howard looked forward to relaxing at the shore in New Hampshire with his family. He loved dogs, photography, going to movies, exploring new restaurants, going out for coffee and donuts, talking politics, and railing against what he felt were the wrongs in society. Howard's greatest joy was his time spent with family. A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Howard will be greatly missed by his son, Steven Ledbetter, and daughters, Jan Ledbetter, Susan Romano, and Nancy Castle, as well as his daughter-in-law, Sandra Ledbetter, and his son-in-laws, Marshall Goldberg, Sam Romano, and Gordon Castle. He loved his grandchildren, Sarah Bettencourt (Greg), Aaron Ledbetter (Sarah Spaziano), Nick Romano, Gabby Castle, Audra Castle, and Sofia Castle, as well as his great-grandchildren, Dylan and Emerson Bettencourt. Many nieces, nephews, and dear friends also survive him. Howard was predeceased by his mother, Minnie Moldenhauer, and his stepfather, Edgar Moldenhauer. With many thanks to the kind-hearted nurses and doctors at the University of Michigan hospital, his family is especially grateful for the gentle care provided by Dr. Linda Terrell, Dr. Michael Shea, as well as his Arbor Hospice team. We also are filled with deep gratitude for Susan and Sam Romano who have provided additional loving care, scheduled appointments, run errands, and responded to many emergency calls over the past two years. A celebration of Howard's life will be held at a later date. ln lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Howard's memory to: Arbor Hospice (www.arborhospice.org
, 888.992.2273) or the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
, 800.242.8721). Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, www.mitchellfuneral.com
.