|
|
Howell Lee Davis
Salisbury, NC - Howell Lee Davis of Salisbury, NC passed away following a brief illness. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Kathleen Lester; son, Joseph Davis and wife, Whitney; son, Michael Davis; daughter, Lindsay Davis Roeters and husband, Tom; daughter, Christie Davis; four grandchildren; sister, Nancy and husband, Paul Lohnes of Savannah, GA; and three nieces.
He was the son of James and Virginia Davis of Bloomfield Hills, MI, who preceded him in death. He was a 1958 graduate of Birmingham High School and a 1963 graduate of Michigan State University, with a degree in communications. He teamed with his father at JEDCO, was a radio/tv announcer and auctioneer. He was accepted into the Sons of the American Revolution and he and Mary Kathleen visited many sites honoring his ancestors, who fought in the civil war.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019