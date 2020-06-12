Hubert B. Strnad
Hubert B. Strnad

- - June 10, 2020, Age 93. Loving husband of Josephine. Dear father of Kathy Frezza (Greg), Teresa Webster (Michael), Michael Strnad, Patricia Peabody (Edward) and Diane Heffner (Mike). Beloved grandfather of Joel Frezza, Eddie Peabody, Courtney Spina (Matthew), Chris Frezza (Jessica), Alex Heffner, Kathryn Peabody (Kevin Baker), Sarah Webster, Matt Heffner, Brad Heffner, Amanda Strnad and great-grandfather of 7. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd., Utica. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to The Fisher House or the Alzheimer's Association. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
