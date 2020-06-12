Hubert B. Strnad
- - June 10, 2020, Age 93. Loving husband of Josephine. Dear father of Kathy Frezza (Greg), Teresa Webster (Michael), Michael Strnad, Patricia Peabody (Edward) and Diane Heffner (Mike). Beloved grandfather of Joel Frezza, Eddie Peabody, Courtney Spina (Matthew), Chris Frezza (Jessica), Alex Heffner, Kathryn Peabody (Kevin Baker), Sarah Webster, Matt Heffner, Brad Heffner, Amanda Strnad and great-grandfather of 7. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd., Utica. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to The Fisher House or the Alzheimer's Association. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
View obituary and sign tribute wall at
AJDesmond.com
- - June 10, 2020, Age 93. Loving husband of Josephine. Dear father of Kathy Frezza (Greg), Teresa Webster (Michael), Michael Strnad, Patricia Peabody (Edward) and Diane Heffner (Mike). Beloved grandfather of Joel Frezza, Eddie Peabody, Courtney Spina (Matthew), Chris Frezza (Jessica), Alex Heffner, Kathryn Peabody (Kevin Baker), Sarah Webster, Matt Heffner, Brad Heffner, Amanda Strnad and great-grandfather of 7. Funeral Mass Monday 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Rd., Utica. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to The Fisher House or the Alzheimer's Association. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
View obituary and sign tribute wall at
AJDesmond.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.