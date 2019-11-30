Services
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 12 Mile Road
Berkley, MI
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 12 Mile Road
Berkley, MI
Hugh L. Allen


1933 - 2019
Hugh L. Allen Obituary
Hugh L. Allen

Troy - Allen, Hugh L. age 85 of Troy, Michigan passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Royal Oak. He was born at home in Winston County, Mississippi to Nathan and Ola Allen on Sunday, December 17, 1933. He married his "tailor-made girl" Mollie Faye Edwards Allen on January 1, 1955 in Louisville, Mississippi. He was the devoted father of the late Nathan (Barbara) Allen, Monica (Elvin V. Barren) Allen, and Jonathan H. (the late Georgia K.) Allen; and proud grandfather of Kimberly Allen, and Steven Allen. He is preceded in death by his sisters Maudine Lafaver, Edell Pensotte, and Willie Bob Smith; and brother Hayes Allen.

The family will be receiving friends Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 12 Mile Road, Berkley, Michigan 48072 (2 blocks W. of Woodward) beginning at 2 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3 PM.

Donations can be made in Hugh's name to the Disabled American Veterans charity at www.DAV.org. Share a memory at www.SawyerFuller.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
