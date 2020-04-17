Resources
Sterling Heights - Hussien Joe Restum, 69 of Sterling Heights, Michigan passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.

Joe was born March 20, 1951 in Highland Park, MI. Joe is survived by his wife Hana of 47 years, daughters Karen Dee Kubek (Bill), Yesmain Rose Carras-Restum (Harriet), grandchildren Cole, Jude Joe, Asher and Skylar Rose. Also survived by his beloved sister Monnie Dee Marone (Richard), brother Billy Restum and beloved mother in-law Haji Latifa Berry & many relatives. Son of the late Rose Restum & William Restum and his late brother Twofee Restum.

Joe was a true hero caring for patients during the COVID19 pandemic which claimed his life. He was a loving & loyal husband and incredible father & grandfather, compassionate to all humankind. Forever in our hearts.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
