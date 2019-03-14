|
|
Ignatius "Joe" Giacalone
Commerce Township - Ignatius "Joe" Giacalone, age 98, of Commerce Township, passed away March 8, 2019. Loving husband of Doris. Cherished father of Marcia (Steve) Clement, Teresa (Peter) Ververis, Mary (Dan Djakonow) Giacalone and Joseph (Susan) Giacalone. Proud grandfather of Brian (Beth) Clement, Stephanie (Pino Mesiano) Clement, Phillip (Amy) Ververis, Joseph J. Giacalone, Michael M. Giacalone and Sophia Giacalone. Treasured great-grandfather of William Clement, Landen Clement, Francesco Mesiano and Marcello Mesiano. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Antonio and Mary Ann Giacalone; and siblings, Michael Giacalone, Eleanor Meilleur and Anthony Ford.
Joe was a WWII Army Veteran who was awarded the Silver Star. He was Owner and President of Detroit Disposal Inc. for several decades before retiring to Marco Island, FL. Joe was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and was active as a sponsor and coach of travel baseball and hockey teams.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm (Rosary 7:00pm) at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road, White Lake. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00am (In State 9:00am) at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9086 Hutchins Road, White Lake. Burial will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:30pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 25800 W. 10 Mile Road, Southfield.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 14, 2019