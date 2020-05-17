Ilene Coffman
Age 100, died April 24, 2020 of Covid-19. Beloved wife of the late Al Coffman, the horse racing columnist at the Detroit Free Press and News for over 50 years. Dear mother of Heidi (Craig Cesarone), Amy Paberzs (Andrew) and Joseph (Nancy), and the late Dennis Coffman, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Ilene was an active volunteer, a graduate of Wayne State in her 40's, loved to dance, write, read and play bridge. To leave a memory, make a contribution or view the funeral, please visit hebrewmemorial.org.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 17 to May 24, 2020.