Ilse Scofield
Northville - Passed away May 15, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Jack and loving mother of Anne (Tom Patterson) Parks. Cherished grandmother of Eric (Lori) Parks and proud great-grandmother of Cole and Paxton. Memorial Visitation Saturday 11:00 am until time of Service at 12:00 pm at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.). Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 6, 2019