Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilse Scofield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilse Scofield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ilse Scofield Obituary
Ilse Scofield

Northville - Passed away May 15, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Jack and loving mother of Anne (Tom Patterson) Parks. Cherished grandmother of Eric (Lori) Parks and proud great-grandmother of Cole and Paxton. Memorial Visitation Saturday 11:00 am until time of Service at 12:00 pm at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.). Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now