The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bloomfield Hills - Inez Cane, 92, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died after sunset on 25 February 2019. Beloved wife of the late Irving S. Cane. Cherished mother of Sugar (the late Marc) Vogel, Candy (David) Cuttner, Phyllis (Bob) Pilcowitz, Hilary (Edan) King. Loving Grandma "I" of Lauren (Randy) Freedman, Ilissa Vogel, Sonney (John) Berkowitz, Joey (Jenna) Marcus, Loni (Fiancé Mike Burda) Marcus, Alli (Adam) Wyden, Jackie Pilcowitz (Fiancé Henry Moss), Nathan Pilcowitz, Alex King, David King and Ari King. Great-grandmother of Jordan Vogel and Charlie Marcus. Also survived by Randy's children, and David's children and grandchildren. Devoted daughter of the late Doris and Joseph Mendelson. SERVICES 11:00 A.M. THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT WILL BE PRIVATE. www.irakaufman.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
