Ira "Bud" Smith, Jr
Oxford - It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend Bud Smith. Ira Joseph Smith 91, of Oxford Michigan, born Flag Day June 14, 1928 passed from this life into eternal life on May 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Marguerite Ann Marx-Smith and their four children and many grandchildren. Bud graduated from Cooley High School Detroit, MI in 1947. He was employed at General Motors Photographic for 43 years.
For Bud's full obituary and his "This is My Life" story visit: https://www.lynchandsonsoxford.com .
He will be dearly missed.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.