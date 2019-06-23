|
|
Irene Bordo
Roseville - Irene Bordo, age 93, went to be with her late husband Eugene on June 19, 2019.
Beloved mother of Diane (Bob) Siladke, Patricia (Benedict) Kortas, David Bordo and the late Larry Bordo. Sister if Felix (the late Rita) Wroblewski. Irene also leaves several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, June 27th, 2 PM, at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd., Holly. temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 23, 2019