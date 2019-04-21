|
Irene Curmi (nee Niedospal)
- - Irene Curmi (nee Niedospal) died on April 18, 2019. She was 92 years old. Beloved mother of Tony (Paula) Curmi, Theresa (David) Joswick, and Susan (Jerry) Chesebro; proud grandmother of Sarah Curmi, Joshua Curmi, Kathryn VanKampen, Andrew Chesebro, and Jessica Joswick. She is also survived by six cherished great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and one cousin. Predeceased by parents, Helen and Andrew Niedospal, four sisters, one brother, two nieces, and a nephew.
Irene grew up in Plymouth, Michigan, graduated from Plymouth High School and, in the 1940s, attended nursing school at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. After graduating and for fourteen years, Irene was a registered nurse, working at a number of Detroit area hospitals. In the 1960s, she attended night school, in addition to working full-time, to earn her Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist degree from Grace Hospital, in Detroit, Michigan, retiring in 1985, as the chief nurse anesthetist at Heritage Hospital. In 1978, then an empty nester, Irene pursued and earned her Bachelor of Arts in health care education from Ottawa University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Golfing was a passion of Irene's. She played regularly, even into her 90th year, and followed every televised golf tournament for all of her years. She also was an huge fan of local sports teams, including the UM Wolverines and the MSU Spartans. She was an avid reader and also loved working crossword puzzles and timing how long it took her to complete one.
Family will receive friends at Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 South Main Street, Plymouth, Michigan on April 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Service at 12:30 p.m.
Memorials in memory of Irene Curmi may be made to , American Red Cross, , or Penrickton Center for Blind Children.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019