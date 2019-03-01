Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
28499 Schoenherr Rd
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
28499 Schoenherr Rd
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Faustina
14025 E. 12 Mile Rd
Warren, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Faustina
14025 E. 12 Mile Rd
Warren, MI
View Map
Irene D. Jeris Obituary
Irene D. Jeris

Warren, MI - Irene D. Jeris, Age 93 of Warren, Michigan. Beloved wife of Joseph Jeris.

Loving Mother of Kathy Jaross, Sue (the late Russ) D'Aiuto, Mary (Rich) Hanovich, Patti Jeris and Matt Jeris. Dear Grandmother of five and cherished Great-grandmother of one.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3:00-8:00pm with a 7:00pm Scripture Service at the Chas. Verheyden-Duross Chapel Inc., 28499 Schoenherr, Warren, MI. Funeral mass on Monday, March 4, 2019, 10:30am at St. Faustina, 14025 E. 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI with an instate time of 10:00am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp., MI

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 1, 2019
