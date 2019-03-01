|
|
Irene D. Jeris
Warren, MI - Irene D. Jeris, Age 93 of Warren, Michigan. Beloved wife of Joseph Jeris.
Loving Mother of Kathy Jaross, Sue (the late Russ) D'Aiuto, Mary (Rich) Hanovich, Patti Jeris and Matt Jeris. Dear Grandmother of five and cherished Great-grandmother of one.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3:00-8:00pm with a 7:00pm Scripture Service at the Chas. Verheyden-Duross Chapel Inc., 28499 Schoenherr, Warren, MI. Funeral mass on Monday, March 4, 2019, 10:30am at St. Faustina, 14025 E. 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI with an instate time of 10:00am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp., MI
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 1, 2019