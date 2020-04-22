Services
Uht Funeral Home
35400 Glenwood Rd
Westland, MI 48186
(734) 721-8555
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Duke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Duke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Duke Obituary
Irene Duke

Inkster - 93, of Inkster, MI passed into the arms of our Lord on April 20, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph Duke. Beloved mother of Kathleen Stolte, Karen (the late William) Genz, Janice (Doug) Anderson. She was predeceased by her fourth child, Mary Ann (the late Gary) Stone. Loving grandmother of Jeff and David Stolte, Philip and Mike Johnson, and William and Kristen Genz. She also had eight great grandchildren. A private service will be held Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at the Uht Funeral Home, 35400 Glenwood Rd., Westland, MI 48186. Burial will take place at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to the . Please view memorial and send tributes at www.uhtfh.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -