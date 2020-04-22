|
|
Irene Duke
Inkster - 93, of Inkster, MI passed into the arms of our Lord on April 20, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph Duke. Beloved mother of Kathleen Stolte, Karen (the late William) Genz, Janice (Doug) Anderson. She was predeceased by her fourth child, Mary Ann (the late Gary) Stone. Loving grandmother of Jeff and David Stolte, Philip and Mike Johnson, and William and Kristen Genz. She also had eight great grandchildren. A private service will be held Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at the Uht Funeral Home, 35400 Glenwood Rd., Westland, MI 48186. Burial will take place at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to the . Please view memorial and send tributes at www.uhtfh.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020