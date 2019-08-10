|
Irene J. Surowiec
Southfield - August 8, 2019 age 88. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Frank and Donna (the late Mike) Dubey. Proud grandmother of Lauren, Matthew, Debbie and Michele; great grandmother of Kaytelynne, Jordan, Hope, Alyssa, Jenna, Brandon and Joshua. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and the late Jennie Dzikowski. Dear sister of the late Edward Dzikowski. Visitation Sunday 1-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 980 N. Newburgh Road (btw Ford Road and Cherry Hill) Westland. Rosary 6 PM. In state Monday 10:30 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Mass at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 25605 Ann Arbor Trail, Dearborn Heights. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or www.dementia society.org To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019