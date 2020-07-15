Irene Kathryn Christensen



St. Clair Shores - Irene Kathryn Christensen, Major (Retired), US Army, passed away July 11, 2020, at the age of 97 at her home in St. Clair Shores, MI. She was born September 15, 1922 in Bay City, MI, to the late Walter S. and Mary B. Pietryga. Beloved wife of the late James E. Christensen, Irene is the dear sister of Mary Girard, Knoxville, TN; Theresa Halloran, Everett, WA; and Elizabeth (Betty Jean) Lanier, Clinton Township, MI. She is the cherished aunt of Kathleen (Hank) Fogelsong, Montrose, CO; Dr. Dan (Paula) Pietryga, Grand Rapids, MI; Dr. Terry (Pam) Pietryga, Manitou Beach, MI; Ken (Rene) Pietryga, Canton, MI; Duane (Kathy) Pietryga, Cedar Rapids, IA; Dr. Timothy (Sheila) Girard, Kenner, LA; Jan Girard (Dale Goulette), Franktown, CO; David (Beth) Girard, Knoxville, TN; Helen Halloran (Rich Evans), Seattle, WA; Juliet Halloran, Everett, WA; Linda (Jeff) Davisson, Jacksonville, FL; Steve (Rita) O'Kon, Zeeland, MI; Vicki Waldron, Huntingtown, MD; Jeff (Kim) O'Kon, Bay City, MI; Michael O'Kon, Howell, MI; Leann Dowd, Bay City, MI; Barbara (Jeramy) Hamilton, Grand Haven, MI; Mary Beth (Corey) Mills, Highland, MI; and David Christian Collver, Major, US Army (Erin Delevan), Ft. Belvoir, VA. Irene was preceded in death by these siblings (and their spouses) Walter J. (Mary H.) Pietryga, Edward (Therese, Jean) Pietryga, and Helen (Robert) O'Kon. Irene graduated from Bay City Central HS, Bay City Jr. College and the University of Minnesota. Her long, distinguished military career began December 8, 1944, when she was a WAVE in the US Navy and served at a naval hospital in Great Lakes, IL until June 24, 1948. After a short break in her military service, she was commissioned into in the US Army Medical Service Corps April 17, 1959 and served at the 323rd General Hospital in Berlin, Germany until April 16, 1963. Following active duty, Irene continued her service in the Army Reserves while also working at various Detroit hospitals as a medical technologist. She was a long-time member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church, now known as Our Lady of Hope Parish, in St. Clair Shores, MI. Family will receive visitors Saturday July 18, 2020, beginning at 10:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd., Sterling Heights. In accordance with the governor's orders, all visitors must wear a face mask. Following mass, entombment with military honors will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Christensen may be directed to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or to the Michigan Humane Society.









