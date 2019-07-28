Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thecla Catholic Church
20740 S. Nunnely Road
Clinton Twp, MI
Irene Margaret Eddy


1925 - 2019
Irene Margaret Eddy Obituary
Irene Margaret Eddy

Clinton Twp. - Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Irene Margaret Eddy, age 94 of Shelby Township, Michigan with a Memorial Mass in her honor on Friday, August 2, 2019, 10:00 AM at the St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 S. Nunnely Road, Clinton Twp., Michigan 48035-1628.

Irene passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1925 to Peter & Suzanne Martin in Detroit, Michigan. She attended Southeastern High School. During World War II she worked in a factory stringing parachutes. After the War, she met and married Alfred Eddy and they raised four sons together. Irene's business career began in 1961 when she graduated from Detroit Business Institute then accepted a position at Aetna Life & Casualty as executive secretary to the general manager of the Detroit office. She retired from Aetna in 1980 but continued to remain active in volunteer work at the Humane Society. Irene and Alfred moved to Port Austin several years later and Irene became active in her church and the Priscilla Club, a nature preservation society. Several years after Alfred's passing in 1996, Irene moved to Florida for a time, then eventually moved back to Michigan where she spent her final years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Alfred, siblings Elsie Moroney, Arthur Martin, and Irma Dunslayger. Irene is survived by her four children: Robert (Judith), Dale (Katy), Gary (Bonni), and Kevin (Karen), her sister Betsy Bond, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019
