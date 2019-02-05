Services
Obarzanek Funeral Home
33250 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48310
(586) 939-7200
- - January 29, 2019, age 84. Irene was the beloved wife of the late "Rudy." Dear mother of Raymond Lessl, Les Lessl, Scott Lessl, and Juli (Sean) O'Malley. Dear grandmother of Kyle, Lindsay, Jaclyn, Kristen, Austin, Bradley, Morgan, Brenden and Evan. Dear great grandmother of Michael, Lucy, Justin, Mason, Mia, and Reese. Dear sister of Roger Mainville. Private arrangements were entrusted to the Sterling Heights Chapel of the Obarzanek Funeral Home and Southern Michigan Services of Royal Oak, Michigan.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 5, 2019
