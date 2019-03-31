|
|
Irene Mary Ruzyski
Livonia, MI - March 29, 2019, Age 101. Beloved wife of the late Casmer for 62 years. Together, they owned and operated Cass Beer Store in Detroit for over 50 years. Loving mother to Carol (the late Jerald) Naibert, Thomas (Catherine), Daniel (Kathleen) and the late Casmer (Suzanne). Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of 12 siblings. Visitation on Monday from 2-8 pm with a 5 pm Rosary Service. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 10 AM at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford and Cherry Hill). Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. The family requests donations be made to the Fr. Solanus Center. santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019