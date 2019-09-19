|
|
Irene P. Kucyk
Clinton Township - September 16, 2019. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Edwin. Loving mother of the late David (the late Kathy), Douglas (Mercedes), Pam (Will) Ouellette, and Laurie (Ed) Smith. Proud and adored grandmother of James, Jeffrey, Nicholas (Jennifer), Bryan (Nicole) Amara, Jason Miller, Kellie Miller, grand dog Dante, and great grandmother of Fallon, Maddox, Leland, Caeden, and Mckennah. Dear sister in law of Donald (Nancy), and Jeanette (Harvey) Pierce. Predeceased by her sister, Mildred (Leo) Lipski, and in laws, Helen (Edward) Malkowski, Gertrude (Arthur) Hass, Msgr. Herman, and Herbert. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, Gathering from 9:30am until time of 10am Memorial Mass at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 38750 Ryan Rd. (S of 17 Mile). In lieu of flowers memorial donations are appreciated to Crosier Fathers & Brothers, 717 E. Southern Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85040. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 19, 2019